Jaguars player takes big shot at Urban Meyer after win

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially surpassed their win total from their disastrous 2021 season, and one player made it clear on Sunday that getting rid of Urban Meyer is what made that possible.

Trevor Lawrence had one of his best games as a pro while leading the Jags to a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year quarterback went 29/37 for 321 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence’s perfect 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. with 14 seconds left cut Baltimore’s lead to 27-26, and head coach Doug Pederson chose to go for two. Lawrence then hit Zay Jones with to convert the 2-point attempt.

After the 28-27 win, Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard praised Lawrence for the improvements he has made in his second season. He said the former Clemson star deserves the success after having to deal with Meyer as a rookie.

"I'm so happy for Trevor because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year."

"I would die for Doug Pederson I swear. I love the guy." Andrew Wingard with the best post game sound of this Sunday with @BrentASJax #ASJax pic.twitter.com/kdOINtDnn3 — BrentDanStuartMarcelAlivia (@ActionSportsJax) November 28, 2022

“I’m just so happy for Trevor because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year as a rookie, and I don’t even know if he had a rookie year,” Wingard said. “To see the growth he’s made, not just on the field but with his preparation and his demeanor, all that.”

Wingard then spoke about how much he has enjoyed playing for Doug Pederson.

“The stones on that guy. I would die for Doug Pederson, I swear. I would run into battle with Doug Pederson, 100 percent,” Wingard added. “I love the guy. Just his attitude — you’re 3-7 and want to make the playoffs, and he hasn’t changed his attitude whatsoever. … The feeling in the locker room is just awesome.”

It is hardly a secret that many Jaguars players hated playing for Meyer. Another defensive starter made that clear when comparing Pederson and Meyer during the offseason.

Winning cures all, and the Jaguars won three games last season. Just two of those wins came under Meyer. The Jags may not make the playoffs in Pederson’s first year, but the coach is a lot more popular in Jacksonville than his predecessor.