Are Tim Tebow’s chances of making Jaguars’ roster dwindling?

Tim Tebow has drawn mixed reviews in his first offseason as an NFL tight end, and Urban Meyer will soon have to decide if his former quarterback is worth keeping on the roster. With one month to go until training camp, Tebow has limited time remaining to impress the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff. Will he be able to do enough?

John Reid of the Florida Times-Union provided a breakdown of the current state of the Jaguars’ tight end position. The way he sees it, the odds are stacked against Tebow. Jacksonville has six tight ends vying for three or four roster spots, and veterans Chris Manhertz and James O’Shaughnessy seem like locks to make the 53-man roster. Fifth-round rookie Luke Farrell is also expected to make the team. That leaves Tebow, Tyler Davis and Ben Ellefson fighting for one spot, unless Meyer only carries three tight ends.

Meyer referred to O’Shaughnessy and Ellefson as “two of the most improved really on the team” this offseason. He recently said Tebow has done a “decent job” and spoke about how difficult it is to make an NFL roster.

.@MackenzieSalmon speaks with Urban Meyer about Tim Tebow and his chances of making the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/XPfxrITtW2 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 24, 2021

That doesn’t exactly sound like a ringing endorsement, though Meyer is likely conscious of people thinking he is playing favorites with Tebow.

Reid speculates that the Jaguars could release Tebow at some point and re-sign him to their practice squad.

Tebow apparently has not looked as lost this offseason as many expected him to. That said, he’s still 33, has not played in the NFL in nearly a decade, and has never played tight end at this level.

Tebow is probably fueled by those who have taken shots at him over his comeback attempt, but we’d still be surprised if he makes Jacksonville’s Week 1 roster.