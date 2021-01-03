Kellen Moore accepted Boise State job before remaining with Cowboys?

Kellen Moore opted to sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys rather than become the head coach at Boise State, and some new information about the situation makes it seem like Moore had a very sudden change of heart.

During the FOX broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and New York Giants, Troy Aikman said he was told Moore accepted the Boise State job and then backed out.

“I don’t know exactly what was reported. I’ve been hearing that he was offered the job and had accepted the job, so I think there was a lot in the story there as far as what has kept him in Dallas,” Aikman said.

You can hear Aikman’s comments below:

Here’s the video. Thanks to @lema_d for sending it. Troy Aikman on Kellen Moore/Boise State: “I've been hearing that he was offered the job and had accepted the job. I think there was a lot in the story there as far as of what has kept him in Dallas." Wow if true! pic.twitter.com/PBqdfIWquv — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 3, 2021

Aikman obviously has a relationship with the Cowboys and the Jones family, so he must know something. While Aikman didn’t get into detail, it sounds like Moore may have accepted the Boise State job and then met with Jerry Jones and company, who talked the offensive coordinator out of it.

Judging by what Moore said about the Boise State job earlier this week, it certainly sounded like he was leaning toward taking it. He then suddenly signed an extension with the Cowboys. That has led many to believe Jones may have given Moore the unofficial coach-in-waiting title, which is what happened with Jason Garrett before he became the head coach in Dallas.

Moore is just 32, so he should have plenty of opportunities to become a head coach down the road. The Jones family is enthusiastically standing behind Mike McCarthy following his rough first season, but it’s possible they gave Moore a significant raise and told him he has a very bright future in Dallas.