Jaguars coach shares thoughts on Travis Hunter after unflattering viral video

Travis Hunter has already been under a microscope during offseason workouts with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but we have a spoiler alert for you — one short clip on social media does not tell the entire story.

Some footage went viral over the weekend that appeared to show Hunter struggling a bit while running routes at practice. There was one play where Hunter stumbled over his own feet while running an out route. On another play, Hunter ran a curl pattern or something similar and may not have ended up in the right spot.

The videos were viewed millions of times, with some fans expressing concern over them.

Yikes: Travis Hunter is going viral for struggling on routes at training camp 😳😬 pic.twitter.com/a85FQVHGm0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 18, 2025

Of course, there were plenty of other plays where Hunter and quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to be perfectly in sync.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to WR Travis Hunter. A connection we’ll see a lot of. pic.twitter.com/7sfcnXj5ju — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) May 19, 2025

While giving his assessment of Hunter on Monday, Coen said there was some good and some bad and that the Heisman Trophy winner held himself accountable for the latter.

“So far, so good. He had a couple missed assignments today that he knew right away. He came off the grass and took accountability for them,” Coen said, via the Jaguars’ official website. “The one thing you notice is as a guy that hasn’t played a ton of football or been out conditioning maybe for the last two months because he was on a little bit of a tour … the guy can run forever. You can tell he’s in football shape.”

Lawrence made similar comments when asked about his first impressions of Hunter.

The Jaguars have indicated that they will use Hunter both on offense and defense, but the former Colorado star seems to have spent most time thus far at receiver.

Fans are going to look for any sign that Hunter is struggling, but none of that will matter come Week 1. Jacksonville gave up a lot to move up three spots for Hunter, which means they are fully confident his abilities will translate well to the NFL. A few shoddy routes at practice are not going to change that opinion.