Trevor Lawrence reveals his first impression of Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Monday got his first up-close look at Travis Hunter on the football field.

The Jaguars held their first organized team activity (OTA) practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Hunter, who insists on being utilized as a two-way threat in the NFL, was used exclusively as a wide receiver during Monday’s OTA.

Hunter got to work closely with Lawrence, who connected with the Colorado alum multiple times throughout various drills and scrimmages.

Reporters later asked Lawrence to share his initial thoughts on Hunter after their first real run as teammates. The Jaguars QB admitted he was “surprised” at how explosive Travis was “in and out of cuts.” Lawrence also spoke about Hunter’s boundless energy.

“He’s got a lot of juice,” Lawrence said of Hunter, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “He can run all day. A lot of energy. I love it. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, can just go.

“It’s like a kid [who] just runs around all day. He doesn’t get tired it seems like.”

The Jaguars cashed in significant draft capital to trade up for Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. The news had Lawrence pretty fired up at the time.

Before the NFL draft, Hunter issued a warning to teams about his desire to play both receiver and cornerback at the next level. While the Jaguars fully intend to abide by Travis’ demands, it would not be surprising if the team featured Hunter more heavily on offense.

Jacksonville’s anemic offense tallied just 3,717 passing yards (24th) and 19 receiving touchdowns (30th) across 17 games last season. Lawrence could certainly use some “juice” from his newest high-profile target.