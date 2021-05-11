Report: Jaguars coaches not in agreement over Tim Tebow signing

There has been a lot of skepticism expressed across the NFL community over the Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to sign Tim Tebow, and apparently some of that is shared by members of the team’s coaching staff.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Tuesday’s edition of “Get Up!” that there is “serious disagreement” within the Jaguars organization about signing Tebow. Some of the members of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff reportedly do not feel bringing in the 33-year-old is a smart move.

"There's a serious disagreement within the building about the idea of Urban Meyer signing Tim Tebow. There are coaches on that staff who don't want to see it happen." —@JeffDarlington pic.twitter.com/tqCtLm50Qs — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 11, 2021

“Beyond the emotional side of this and beyond the wonders of why, is just the reality that it’s really not practical,” Darlington said. “It’s really not likely to work. Urban Meyer would say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna add anybody to my team who has the potential to better this organization.’ To which you could look at this and say, ‘How is this going to better the organization?’ There’s really not very much upside at all.”

Most people believe there is little chance Tebow will contribute in Jacksonville — including Jaguars fans. He has not appeared in an NFL game since 2012 and has never played tight end at the pro level. It would make more sense to bring him in as a coach than a player.

One wide receiver who is still hoping to play in the NFL already expressed his feelings about the Tebow news on Twitter. That opinion is widely shared.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0