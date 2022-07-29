 Skip to main content
Jaguars cut kicker who hit ex-NFL head coach with shanked attempt

July 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

Training camp just opened, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are already having kicker issues.

The Jaguars on Friday cut kicker Andrew Mevis after he struggled on Thursday. Mevis missed three field goal attempts during warmups on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Mevis “pulled two short field goal attempts wide left and pushed one wide right during warm-ups on Thursday morning.”

One of Mevis’ missed kicks nailed former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo in the head while Campo was speaking with a team official.

Indeed, Campo spoke live from Jaguars training camp for radio station 1010XL on Thursday.

Mevis was an undrafted rookie out of Iowa State. He went 20/23 on field goals last season and made all 32 of his extra point attempts. But he was struggling in camp with the Jags.

Jacksonville decided to sign veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry has kicked in three NFL games over the last two seasons.

