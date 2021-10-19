Jaguars player had to unexpectedly deliver his newborn baby

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot helped the snap a 20-game losing streak on Sunday, but that wasn’t even close to the most impressive thing he accomplished this year.

Smoot’s wife, Aumari, went into labor early Tuesday morning. She and Dawuane quickly gathered their things and were headed out the door to the hospital, but their newborn daughter couldn’t wait. As Smoot told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his wife fell to her knees and started giving birth. Dawuane had to deliver the baby while speaking with paramedics on the phone.

File this under Dad-of-the Year nominee: Jaguars’ starting DL Dawaune Smoot (@Bigsmoot_94) unexpectedly delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, this morning at 4 a.m. at their home in Jacksonville. More details: pic.twitter.com/Mi5XXBTfII — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2021

Fortunately, everything turned out well. Both Aumari and hers and Smoot’s new daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, are said to be doing well.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time a professional athlete has had to deliver his own baby at home.

Smoot, 26, was drafted by the Jaguars in the third round back in 2017. He has appeared in all six games for the team this season and has eight tackles and 1.5 sacks. What a week it has been for him.