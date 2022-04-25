Report: Jaguars divided on what to do with No. 1 overall pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on the clock in the 2022 NFL Draft for more than three months now, but it sounds like they have yet to reach a consensus on which player to take with the first overall pick.

This year’s draft is loaded with elite pass-rushers, and most analysts predict the Jaguars will take one of those players with the No. 1 pick. The question is which one, and that is a question that apparently has not been answered just days before the start of the draft. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke wants to take former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. However, team owner Shad Khan prefers former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson.

A recent report claimed the Jaguars are zeroing in on Walker with their pick. If Khan strongly disagrees, he will obviously have the final say. Of course, it is never good business to overrule the football people you have hired and placed your trust in.

Hutchinson had 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and 62 total tackles last season. He is a matchup nightmare, but the same can be said for Walker. Walker’s numbers — six sacks and 37 tackles — were not as impressive, but he ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash and has the type of freak athleticism that NFL teams covet.

You could make the argument that the Jaguars can flip a coin and still come away with an impact player, but it is never quite that simple.