Jaguars know which player they will take with No. 1 pick?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for another two weeks, but it sounds like they have their eye on a specific player.

There has been a lot of talk this week about the Jaguars being high on former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. Fansided’s Matt Lombardo says that talk is real and that rival executives believe Walker is the Jaguars’ guy.

The buzz about Travon Walker going No. 1 to the #Jaguars is very real. Have heard from a GM and a couple of scouts who love his athleticism and think he's who Jacksonville is zeroing in on. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 11, 2022

This year’s draft is loaded with elite pass-rushers. You could make the argument that Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is the best of the bunch, but Walker’s physical traits are off the charts.

While Walker only had six sacks last season, he ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash. That is blazing fast for a 6-foot-5, 272-pound lineman. That type of skill set can become a nightmare for NFL quarterbacks.

The Jaguars probably can’t go wrong with Hutchinson or Walker. With the NFL becoming more of a passing league by the year, elite pass-rushers are more important than ever. That is one of the reasons a scout recently made a bold prediction about this year’s draft.

