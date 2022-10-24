Jaguars TE Evan Engram sets record straight on video of him waving

Evan Engram has set the record straight on a video of him from Sunday’s game.

Engram’s Jacksonville Jaguars lost 23-17 on Sunday to his former team, the New York Giants. Early in the fourth quarter, FOX cameras showed Engram doing a first down point, and then waving after catching a pass to convert a first down on 3rd-and-10.

The Twitter user who spotted the video and shared it on social media as evidence that Engram was already waving goodbye to the Giants, like his Jags had the win in hand. The Jags were leading 17-13 at the time.

*14 minutes left on the clock* evan engram waving goodbye to the giants fans. pic.twitter.com/dlot8hHDyU — smalls (@StephieSmallls) October 23, 2022

The video looked worse after the Jags blew their lead and lost 23-17.

But Engram disputes the notion that he was waving goodbye to the Giants that early in the game. He hopped on Twitter and responded to the video, saying he was waving to family in the stands.

Had a clear view of my fiancé and mother in the stands! Y’all reaching way too hard https://t.co/zDiTkZiwgG — Evan Engram (@eazyengram) October 23, 2022

“Had a clear view of my fiancé and mother in the stands! Y’all reaching way too hard,” he said.

It doesn’t seem to add up that Engram would have been waving goodbye in a 4-point game with a full quarter left to play. His explanation is a lot more believable than the idea of him waving goodbye with a quarter left.

Engram had 4 catches for 67 yards in the game. The Giants are now 6-1, while Engram’s Jags are 2-5.