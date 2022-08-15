Jaguars fans had profane chant for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson still does not know how many games he will be permitted to play in this season, but there is one thing the star quarterback can be certain of — he is going to hear it from fans whenever the Cleveland Browns are on the road.

Watson started Friday night’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. He was greeted with some profane chants, one of which was “You sick f—!” You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

Jaguars fans welcome Deshaun Watson to TIAA Bank with an endearing chant. (via r/NFL) pic.twitter.com/J2XQouZ3ZR — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) August 13, 2022

That type of heckling was expected, especially since Watson spent his first four NFL seasons in the AFC South with the Houston Texans. Assuming he is not suspended for all of 2022, he will probably hear much worse when the regular season begins.

Watson looked rusty in his Browns debut. He completed just one pass for 7 yards and did not play much. The 26-year-old has been suspended for six games, but the NFL appealed the decision. It is widely believed that he will miss more games than that.