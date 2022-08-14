Report: 1 outcome viewed as ‘slam dunk’ in Deshaun Watson appeal

An independent disciplinary officer ruled that Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games after the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by 25 different women, but there is a growing belief that the final penalty will be much harsher than that.

The NFL has appealed Judge Sue. L. Robinson’s decision. Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, who helped write the NFL’s current personal conduct policy, to hear the appeal. The league is reportedly seeking a suspension of at least a full year. One source told Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network that a one-year suspension is a “slam dunk.”

Another source said it is possible that Harvey will double the length of the original suspension and ban Watson for 12 games in addition to levying a fine of $8 million or more. Whatever the outcome, the NFL Players Association can drag out the saga longer by filing a temporary restraining order and searching for a judge to overturn the ruling.

Watson is reportedly willing to accept an 8-game suspension and $5 million fine. A 12-game suspension could be a compromise for the two sides.

It seems inevitable that Watson’s suspension will be longer than six games. The Cleveland Browns star has one very good reason for wanting anything less than a full-year ban.