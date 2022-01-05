Jaguars fans trying hard to get Trent Baalke fired

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are as disgusted as ever with their team heading into the final week of the regular season, and many of them are planning to show it before and during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Many Jaguars fans are planning to wear clown costumes to TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. Their main focus is to pressure the team into firing general manager Trent Baalke, according to Mark Long of The Associated Press.

Thousands of Jaguars fans have changed their social media avatars to the same image that depicts a clown wearing team owner Shad Khan’s signature mustache. They have been using the image to troll the Jags on social media, and that theme will apparently continue during the season finale.

The entire #Jaguars fan base has changed their avi to this Clown emoji. pic.twitter.com/trzAGHSL4B — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 28, 2021

The Jaguars have somehow looked worse since firing Urban Meyer a few weeks ago. The low point in their season may have been last weekend’s 50-10 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. They are already searching for a new head coach, and there has been talk of Baalke’s presence negatively impacting that search.

According to one report, several candidates refuse to interview with the Jaguars as long as Baalke remains GM. Before he joined Jacksonville’s front office in 2020, Baalke’s previous job was as GM of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2016. The Niners enjoyed great success early in Baalke’s tenure with the team, but he has been criticized for forcing Jim Harbaugh out. That and the Meyer disaster have led to a great deal of backlash.

The Jaguars are 14-50 since they made it to the AFC Championship Gamed four years ago. All eyes will be on their coaching search this offseason. Khan can’t afford to mess up another one, and he may have no choice but to fire Baalke.

Photo: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union/USA TODAY NETWORK