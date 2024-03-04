Jaguars had brutal timing with their release of veteran defensive lineman

The Jacksonville Jaguars offered a fairly brutal reminder of how the NFL is a business on Monday.

Various reports Monday stated that the Jaguars were releasing veteran defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi in a salary cap move. The decision was set to save Jacksonville $3.5 million against the salary cap.

Source: #Jaguars are releasing defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi. The move saves $3.5M on the cap. pic.twitter.com/GMiEuQrUuc — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 4, 2024

Moves like this are very common at this time of year, but Fatukasi’s was unique. The move came on his 29th birthday — which the Jaguars had recognized just hours earlier.

Fatukasi at least has some company in getting cut on his birthday. It’s unlikely to soften the blow, though.

Fatukasi signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Jaguars in 2022. He had 48 total tackles and 1.5 sacks during his two seasons with the team.