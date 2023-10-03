Jets had terrible timing with wishing player a happy birthday

The New York Jets publicly wished offensive lineman Chris Glaser a happy birthday on Tuesday, but they gave him a pretty lousy present.

Glaser was one of three players who were released from the Jets’ practice squad on Tuesday. Whoever is in charge of the team’s social media accounts obviously did not know the move was coming. Just a few hours earlier, the Jets gave Glaser a birthday shoutout on their Instagram page.

There obviously was no malicious intent from the Jets. Wishing a player a happy birthday is standard procedure for a social media manager. The person who created the Instagram post obviously had no idea Glaser was on the verge of being cut.

Glaser could be back with the Jets. The undrafted free agent out of Virginia has now had multiple stints on New York’s practice squad, so we would not rule out another.

Unfortunately, Glaser is not the first player this has happened to.