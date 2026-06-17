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Jaguars’ long snapper makes NFL history with new contract

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A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet
A Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet lies on the field before of a regular season NFL football matchup against New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Photo Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Some teams value a good long snapper more than others, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are now investing heavily at the position.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars agreed to a new contract extension with long snapper Ross Matiscik, giving him a two-year deal worth $3.8 million, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Matiscik now becomes the highest-paid long snapper in NFL history.

The San Francisco 49ers gave long snapper Taybor Pepper a new extension this offseason as well, giving him $1.5 million guaranteed at signing.

However, Matiscik has set a new benchmark at the position, and he is coming off three straight Pro Bowl seasons for the Jaguars.

Matiscik had a message for the fans after inking the new extension on Wednesday.

Matiscik spent five seasons at Baylor and played linebacker as well as long snapper. He went undrafted but has spent his entire career with the Jaguars since coming into the league, and now they are rewarding the Pro Bowler.

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