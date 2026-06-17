Jaguars’ long snapper makes NFL history with new contract

Some teams value a good long snapper more than others, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are now investing heavily at the position.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars agreed to a new contract extension with long snapper Ross Matiscik , giving him a two-year deal worth $3.8 million, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Matiscik now becomes the highest-paid long snapper in NFL history.

The #Jaguars are signing long snapper Ross Matiscik to a 2-year extension worth $3.8M in new money, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The NFL’s new highest-paid long snapper.



Matiscik has made 3 straight Pro Bowls. Now paid like it in a deal done by Jonathan Perzley of @SPORTSTARSNYC. pic.twitter.com/VPoScczQvr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers gave long snapper Taybor Pepper a new extension this offseason as well, giving him $1.5 million guaranteed at signing.

However, Matiscik has set a new benchmark at the position, and he is coming off three straight Pro Bowl seasons for the Jaguars.

Matiscik had a message for the fans after inking the new extension on Wednesday.

Matiscik spent five seasons at Baylor and played linebacker as well as long snapper. He went undrafted but has spent his entire career with the Jaguars since coming into the league, and now they are rewarding the Pro Bowler.