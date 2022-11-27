Jaguars mascot draws attention with unusual outfit

Something wild has gotten into the AFC South mascots this season.

During Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens, Jaxson de Ville, the official mascot of the Jaguars, went viral for an odd outfit. Viewers spotted Jaxson in the first quarter apparently wearing nothing but a Speedo as he stood behind the end zone on a field goal try.

The Jaguars mascot had us speechless 😶 pic.twitter.com/YDmxw35XbF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2022

As mentally scarring as that image was, it managed to get even worse from there. Close-ups from later in the game made clear that Jaxson’s outfit was actually an American flag Speedo … full Will Ferrell style!

One clip after a Jaguars score in the second quarter showed Jaxson, with absolutely no regard for wholesome family values, gyrating in celebration.

Someone come get the Jaguars mascot 😭

pic.twitter.com/hvdkY30yBD — PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2022

Here is another image (in case you weren’t already traumatized enough).

Jaxson de ville has no shame pic.twitter.com/0vpK9gTY0E — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 27, 2022

Jacksonville had a high of 82 degrees on Sunday, so perhaps the mascot was just … taking advantage of the warm weather. In any case, this is the second straight week that we have seen a mascot in the division acting crazy.