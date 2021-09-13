Jaguars own two more embarrassing records after latest loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the most disappointing performances of any NFL team in Week 1, and they are continuing to rewrite the record books for all the wrong reasons.

With Sunday’s 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars have now lost 16 games dating back to last season. Their defense has been historically bad during that stretch. Jacksonville has allowed three or more touchdowns and 24-plus points in each of its last 16 games. That is the longest streak in NFL history for both categories.

The Jaguars have allowed 3+ Touchdowns to their opponent in 16 straight games, the longest streak ever in league history. They have allowed 24+ points in 16 straight, also the longest such streak ever. — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) September 13, 2021

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk also noted that the Jaguars are currently in a five-way tie for the 12th-longest losing streak in NFL history.

A lot has been made of Jacksonville beginning a new era with Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer, but their defense has been horrendous for quite some time now. Lawrence and Meyer weren’t responsible for any of last year’s losses, but the rookie broke an amazing personal streak with Sunday’s defeat.

Many expected the Houston Texans to be the worst team in football this season. It’s never wise to overreact in Week 1, but the Jags could give them some serious competition in that department.