Trevor Lawrence’s Week 1 loss breaks amazing personal streak

Trevor Lawrence has been a huge success everywhere he’s gone in his football career. So successful, in fact, that his NFL debut marked the end of an incredible personal streak.

Coming into Sunday’s regular season opener, Lawrence had never lost a regular season game at the high school or college levels. All of his previous defeats came in playoff games. That streak of 68 consecutive regular season wins was broken with Jacksonville’s 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Trevor Lawrence lost his first regular season game EVER today. He was 68-0 through high school and college. pic.twitter.com/CmVVltEgzl — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 12, 2021

The Jaguars were never going to go 17-0, so this streak was always going to end. It’s still pretty remarkable that it lasted as long as it did, and it speaks to the consistent success Lawrence has achieved through his entire career.

Lawrence completed 28 of 51 passes for 332 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He wasn’t bad, but he needs improvement, as expected. It caps off a week that he probably won’t remember fondly when all is said and done.