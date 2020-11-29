Jaguars owner explains why GM Dave Caldwell was fired

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a major organizational change following Sunday’s tough loss to the Cleveland Browns, as they have fired general manager Dave Caldwell.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement announcing the move. Khan praised Caldwell for his commitment to winning but said “his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects.”

Caldwell had been the GM of the Jaguars since 2013. One of his most noteworthy moves was drafting Blake Bortles with the third overall pick in 2014, and that pick ultimately did not work out. Jacksonville has struggled to find consistency at quarterback for years, and that held them back when they had one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Jags were accused of tanking coming into the 2020 season, but Caldwell adamantly denied that.

The Jaguars are 1-10 this year and have had just one winning season since 2013. Firing Caldwell may have been the first move of many, as head coach Doug Marrone is also on the hot seat.