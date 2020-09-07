Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell weighs in on tanking accusations

The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent the last year gutting their roster and getting rid of most of their veteran talent. Despite this, their general manager is expecting a lot from them.

Dave Caldwell responded to accusations of tanking by saying the team isn’t taking a rebuilding mindset, and that people should wait to see them play before passing judgment.

“Before we decide where we are or where we stand, let us play some games and let’s see where we are,” Caldwell said Saturday, via NFL.com. “Let’s see how these young guys are and I know the 53 players in this locker room are excited to be here and are excited for their ability to go out there and put a good brand of football out there.”

Caldwell cited some of the veterans the team has brought in, adding that he loves “the energy” of the team.

“Don’t count this team out yet and I think they’ll tell you the same thing,” Caldwell said. “We can’t afford a rebuilding year and that’s not our mindset. Our mindset is to put the best team out there to play, to compete, and to win.”

Caldwell obviously isn’t going to come out and say his team is tanking. He also didn’t need to go as far as he did by saying the team isn’t interested in a rebuild. The roster the team has built doesn’t align with that. Neither does the fact that they’ve moved so many big names in the last year out of what sounded like a really bad environment.