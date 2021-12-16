 Skip to main content
Jaguars player offers telling quote about ideal Urban Meyer replacement

December 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Urban Meyer in a Jaguars jacket

At this point, it is no real secret that Jacksonville Jaguars players did not like playing for Urban Meyer. One quote from Thursday will provide some context as to why.

Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin discussed what he wanted to see in the next coach on Thursday, one day after Meyer’s firing. The traits Griffin singled out are quite telling: someone who listens to players and does not treat the job like a “one-man show.”

That tells you a lot about how Meyer was perceived by Jaguars players. It’s very clear there was a perception that Meyer didn’t care about what his players had to say about anything, and that it was his way or else. The way he reportedly treated everyone else in the building certainly backs this point up.

Griffin was not the only one who felt this way about Meyer judging from the response the coach’s firing apparently got.

Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA Today Sports

