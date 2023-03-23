Jaguars could reunite with ex-All-Pro defender?

Jacksonville may be going back to its Sacksonville era.

Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reported Thursday that the Jaguars hosted veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell for a visit this week. Campbell spent the last three seasons on the Baltimore Ravens but played in Jacksonville from 2017-19.

The former second-round pick Campbell had a memorable run with the Jaguars. He was a First Team All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner in Jacksonville. Campbell also racked up a whopping 31.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Jaguars (breaking some records along the way).

Soon to be 37 though, Campbell has slowed down a bit and was released by Baltimore earlier this month. While a reunion with the Jaguars would be a nice storyline, Campbell may also be considering a very different option.