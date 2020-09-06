Ronnie Harrison has brutally honest reaction to leaving Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Ronnie Harrison his first chance to play in the NFL by drafting him two years ago. He became the latest player traded by the organization this week, and it does not sound like he’ll miss it.

The 23-year-old safety tweeted Sunday about how thrilled he was to be moving to the Cleveland Browns — and his relief at leaving Jacksonville.

So Relieved To Be Out Of Jacksonville And Around A New Team Who Wants One Common Goal! Thank You God! — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) September 6, 2020

It’s not often you’ll see a player slam the organization he’s departing that bluntly. That said, this isn’t the first we’ve heard about awful culture in Jacksonville. Another veteran said it’s the worst NFL environment he’d ever been in.

The Jaguars are essentially moving most anything of value. It’s likely to be a very rough year for those still with the organization. Harrison counts himself as lucky to not fall into that category.