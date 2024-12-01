Jaguars and Texans brawl following brutal cheap shot on Trevor Lawrence

A big fight broke out between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans on Sunday following a vicious hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars had 2nd-and-7 near midfield late in the first half at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Lawrence scrambled for a gain of six yards before giving himself up with a slide, but that did not stop Azeez Al-Shaair from delivering a brutal shot to Lawrence’s head and neck area.

Several Jaguars players immediately came to Lawrence’s defense, which led to a massive scrum between the two teams.

Trevor Lawrence was hit late while trying to slide, which led to exchanges between Jags and Texans players. pic.twitter.com/34jwjiDLcN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2024

Al-Shaair was ejected for the hit on Lawrence. Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also thrown out of the game for his role in the ensuing fight. Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram was flagged for unnecessary roughness for his actions during the melee.

Jaguars fans began throwing trash at Al-Shaair as he was escorted to the locker room area:

Lawrence had clearly gone into his slide when Al-Shaair hit him. The NFL has implemented several rule changes in recent years in hopes of avoiding that type of play. Al-Shaair is undoubtedly facing a fine for the cheap shot, and it would not be a surprise if he is suspended as well. He may be treated as a repeat offender after he was fined for throwing a punch on the sideline earlier this season.

The cart came out for Lawrence, though he was able to get up under his own power. Lawrence showed obvious signs of a concussion and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.