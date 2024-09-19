Azeez Al-Shaair fined for throwing punch on Bears’ sideline

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will have to pay up for his sideline punch during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Al-Shaair was fined over $11,000 by the NFL for throwing a punch at Bears running back Roschon Johnson. The play was not flagged during the game.

The entire incident unfolded after Al-Shaair hit Bears quarterback Caleb Williams hard near the sideline, which upset Bears players. Al-Shaair got involved with the Bears sideline, and this was the result.

This is probably something Al-Shaair can live with, since he avoided a flag on the play. The Bears will not be happy, but there were a lot of other issues on their sideline Sunday beyond this.