Jaguars’ stance on Urban Meyer revealed amid latest controversy

Urban Meyer’s status with the Jacksonville Jaguars is once again in some question amid reports that surfaced Saturday. However, nothing appears to have changed from ownership’s perspective.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan intends to “stay the course” with Meyer, according to ESPN. That stance comes in spite of reports of extreme tension between Meyer and his players and coaches.

The Jaguars don’t have to make a change right now. While terms of Meyer’s contract aren’t publicly available, it’s safe to assume he’s making upwards of $10 million per year. That would be a very expensive deal to move on from, and the Jaguars won’t be eager to do so less than a year into the contract.

Khan may also be reluctant to move on from Meyer because he’d have to admit failure on a hire he was immensely proud of.