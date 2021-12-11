Old Shad Khan quote about hiring Urban Meyer goes viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars are dealing with more embarrassing Urban Meyer news, and it’s even brought owner Shad Khan under scrutiny.

Meyer was the subject of a very unflattering report that came out early Saturday detailing numerous clashes with players and staff. Notably, Meyer reportedly called his assistant coaches “losers” and challenged them to defend their credentials during one staff meeting.

The social media reaction to the Meyer story was swift. Some on Twitter used the opportunity to bring back a Khan quote from last April about how confident he was in the Meyer hire.

#Jaguars owner Shad Khan asked about the several regime changes in the past, how this one is different: “This time I got it right.” — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 30, 2021

Obviously, the remark has not aged well. It was bad enough in October when Meyer and the Jaguars were dealing with the fallout from a different scandal. At that time, Khan put out a scathing statement about how disappointed he was in Meyer’s judgment.

Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville looks like it might be short-lived. Khan’s excitement at landing him was understandable, but the risks were high considering Meyer had not coached at the NFL level before. Right now, Meyer looks in over his head and unwilling to adapt. Unless that changes, Khan is going to have to answer for this quote much sooner than he ever would have hoped.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan (Shahid Khan) watches from the sidelines during an NFL International Series game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports