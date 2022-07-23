Jake Paul comments on potential Lamar Jackson monster contract extension

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray just received a massive contract extension. Social media personality and professional boxer Jake Paul wants a similar deal for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Murray and the Cardinals agreed on Thursday to a five-year, $230.5 million extension with $160 million guaranteed.

Jackson figures to be one of the next young quarterbacks to get paid, and Paul believes that Jackson deserves a larger deal than the one Murray got from Arizona.

Paul tweeted on Friday that Jackson “deserves that Murray Money plus plus.”

Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray Money plus plus — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 22, 2022

Jackson later responded to Paul’s tweet, seeming to agree with Paul’s take.

“My boy,” Jackson wrote.

Murray’s extension has apparently not put any additional pressure on the Ravens to get a deal with Jackson done soon. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there has not been a ton of progress between the two sides, and a deal could take a while to come to fruition.

Being a former NFL MVP, Jackson has a strong argument in demanding more money than what the Cardinals gave Murray. But the two share pretty similar statistics, despite Murray having played one fewer professional season than Jackson. Murray has 11,480 passing yards and 70 touchdowns to 34 interceptions in his career. He has also rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns to 31 interceptions. On the ground, the two-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns.