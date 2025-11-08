Jakobi Meyers found himself in an awkward situation after Jags trade

In a twist straight out of a sitcom, veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers found himself traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jacksonville Jaguars just days after trash-talking the very defenders he’ll now call teammates.

The deal, finalized Tuesday before the trade deadline, sent Meyers to Jacksonville in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a sixth-rounder. It came after Meyers, in the final year of his contract, requested a move in August amid stalled extension talks with a 2-6 Raiders squad.

The drama peaked in a Week 9 thriller, where the Jaguars edged the Raiders, 30-29, in overtime. Meyers, then a Raider, got into a heated exchange with Jacksonville’s defense.

“Some things were said to me. I said some things, too. It was kind of bad,” Meyers admitted, via the Associated Press. “I was just talking crazy to some people.”

Now practicing with those same players, Meyers couldn’t help but laugh.

“I was just talking crazy to some people, and have to come in here and see them. ‘What you mean when you said that?’ But it’s cool. It’s a great experience,” he quipped, embracing the awkward reunion.

With 33 catches for 352 yards this season, Meyers bolsters a Jaguars receiving corps plagued by injuries and drops — rookie Travis Hunter on IR with a knee issue, Brian Thomas Jr. nursing an ankle.

Meyers is set to debut for the Jags on Sunday against Houston, a brand new jersey, No. 3, in tow.