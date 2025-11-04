Larry Brown Sports

Jakobi Meyers has finally been traded

Jakobi Meyers smiling after a game
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jakobi Meyers has been seeking a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders for months, and the veteran wide receiver got his wish just before the deadline on Tuesday.

Meyers has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Pittsburgh Steelers also showed interest.

Meyers, 28, is in the final year of his contract. He requested a trade in August when it became clear that he was not going to agree on an extension with Las Vegas. The Raiders said at the time that they had no plans to grant Meyers his wish, but they fell to 2-6 with their loss to Jacksonville on Sunday and do not look like a playoff contender in their first season under head coach Pete Carroll.

Meyers has 33 catches for 352 yards in seven games this year. When asked recently about his trade request, he made it clear that his stance had not changed.

The Jaguars have dealt with significant injuries at the wide receiver position this season. Rookie Travis Hunter was recently placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Brian Thomas Jr. had already been playing through a shoulder injury when he appeared to hurt his ankle on Sunday.

.

