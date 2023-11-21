Jalen Carter nearly pulled off truly incredible play against Chiefs

Jalen Carter deserves an A for effort and an A+ for creativity with the play he nearly pulled off on Monday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs were leading Carter’s Philadelphia Eagles 14-7 late in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Monday night. Patrick Mahomes had completed a 1st-and-5 pass to Jerick McKinnon for a gain of 4 with the clock running before halftime.

Mahomes hurried his team to the line and went to spike the ball with 3 seconds left. That’s when Carter nearly pulled off the impossible.

Knowing that Mahomes was going to spike the ball, Carter dove between the center’s legs and tried to intercept the spike. He nearly had it too!

Jalen Carter was so close. pic.twitter.com/G8wkJM3DON — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2023

Carter’s ingenuity and effort were fantastic. It’s a shame he wasn’t able to pick that off in order to make highlight reels forever.

Thanks to the spike, the Chiefs had enough time to set up Harrison Butker 43-yard field goal to make it 17-7 at halftime.

Carter entered the game with 16 tackles in 8 games this season. He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 drat.