Jalen Carter reportedly had poor showing at Georgia Pro Day

Jalen Carter is regarded as a top prospect ahead of the NFL Draft, but he apparently did not help his draft stock on Wednesday.

Carter participated in Georgia’s Pro Day held at the school’s football complex in Athens. He weighed 323 pounds, which was nine pounds more than he weighed at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis two weeks ago.

Carter only participated in position drills and eschewed the 40-yard dash, cone drills and other physical drills. Reporters said Carter was unable to finish his position drills due to cramping and noted he had heavy breathing.

There reportedly were three NFL head coaches in attendance for the event: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Tennessee Arthur Smith and Chicago’s Matt Eberflus.

Carter left the NFL Combine two weeks ago after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Carter allegedly was speeding and racing Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on the morning of January 15, which is when LeCroy’s car crashed, killing her and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock.

In 13 games last season, Carter had 32 tackles including three sacks.