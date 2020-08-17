Jalen Hurd believed to have suffered torn ACL in practice

Jalen Hurd missed his entire rookie season last year with a back injury, and the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver may be facing the same fate in 2020.

Hurd left practice early on Sunday after he fell down awkwardly while running a route. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, but Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that the 49ers fear Hurd suffered a torn ACL.

That would be horrible luck for the former Baylor star, who was taken by the 49ers in the third round last year. He’s one of several exciting young receivers that the Niners have on their roster, and now we may not get a look at him until 2021 at the earliest.

San Francisco traded up in the first round for another wide receiver this year, and many believe Deebo Samuel is poised for a breakout second season. Still, you have to feel for Hurd after he was unable to play at all as a rookie.