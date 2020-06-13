49ers rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk cleared from core muscle surgery

The San Francisco 49ers love Brandon Aiyuk as a player, and they have to be pleased about a recent development.

Aiyuk underwent core muscle surgery before April’s NFL draft, which didn’t stop the Niners from trading up to select him at No. 25 overall. Now, nearly seven weeks later, he has been cleared from his surgery and is able to begin working out with teammates.

Aiyuk was finally able to catch passes from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during workouts in the South Bay area of California last week.

Aiyuk played at a junior college to begin his college career before transferring to Arizona State for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He had 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior last year and drew some attention after trolling Oregon.

The 22-year-old is in the process of moving from Reno, Nevada to the Bay Area, which would make it easier for him to continue working with his teammates and developing chemistry with them. He will complement versatile players like Jalen Hurd and Deebo Samuel in San Francisco’s offense.

The Niners felt so strongly about Aiyuk that they were willing to take him at their original draft slot at No. 13.