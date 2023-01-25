Jalen Hurts makes frank admission about his health

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be playing through pain in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Hurts made a frank admission about his health on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. The Eagles standout dismissed the injury as an excuse, but made clear that he has “felt better.”

Jalen Hurts on how he feels: "I've felt better, but it doesn't really matter. Gotta get it done." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 25, 2023

By all indications, Hurts is really gutting things out. The comment he made prior to last week’s game hinted at the same thing. That game turned into a blowout win against the New York Giants, and Hurts needed to throw just 24 passes, completing 16 of them for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The 49ers will likely provide a much tougher test than the Giants did, especially defensively. Hurts will have to find a way to overcome the pain and be on top of his game.