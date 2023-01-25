 Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts makes frank admission about his health

January 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jalen Hurts in pads

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be playing through pain in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Hurts made a frank admission about his health on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. The Eagles standout dismissed the injury as an excuse, but made clear that he has “felt better.”

By all indications, Hurts is really gutting things out. The comment he made prior to last week’s game hinted at the same thing. That game turned into a blowout win against the New York Giants, and Hurts needed to throw just 24 passes, completing 16 of them for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The 49ers will likely provide a much tougher test than the Giants did, especially defensively. Hurts will have to find a way to overcome the pain and be on top of his game.

