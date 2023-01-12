Jalen Hurts has concerning comment about his shoulder injury

Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury during the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Chicago Bears nearly a month ago. He felt well enough to return from a two-game absence and play in the team’s season finale last Sunday, but it does not sound like the star quarterback is fully recovered.

Hurts did not throw at practice on Thursday. He told reporters afterward that he feels fortunate the Eagles will be able to rest during wild-card weekend.

“It’s a good thing there’s a bye week,” Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hurts was then asked if he is concerned about not being 100 percent healthy for the postseason. He noted that he has “played injured before.”

If the Eagles were truly concerned about Hurts’ shoulder, they probably would not have let him play in Week 18. While they needed the win to secure the top seed in the NFC, having Hurts healthy for the playoffs is more important.

There is also a case to be made that Hurts would not be so open in discussing the injury if it were a real problem.

Still, it is never ideal when a team’s starting quarterback is banged up. Hurts did not play all that well in Philadelphia’s 22-16 win over the New York Giants last week. He went 20/35 for 229 yards, no touchdowns and an interceptions. The former Alabama star added just 13 rushing yards on nine carries.

A recent report raised some concern about how Hurts’ shoulder will hold up. His comments on Thursday will not make Eagles fans feel better.