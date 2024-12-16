Jalen Hurts’ agent sends message to critics after big game

Jalen Hurts’ agent had a pointed remark for the quarterback’s critics following Hurts’ big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Hurts was outstanding against the Steelers, going 25/32 for 290 yards with two touchdowns in the 27-13 win over the Steelers. The performance came after a week of questions about whether the Eagles’ passing game had stagnated under Hurts, prompted in part from criticism from teammate AJ Brown.

Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, took a victory lap after the performance, posting a pointed question: “Y’all good now?”

Yall good now? — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) December 16, 2024

The Eagles certainly needed a performance like that. It was the first time Hurts threw for 200 yards or more since a Week 11 win over Washington, and the first time since Week 3 that he completed at least 20 passes. He also, at least temporarily, managed to present a united front with Brown.

Given how blunt some of the comments were last week, it is unlikely that the Hurts-Brown storyline will go away completely. Whatever the case, the Eagles are now 12-2 and have a real chance at the top seed in the NFC. Hurts will be happy to stand by those results.