Jalen Hurts made apparel mistake at first press conference as starter

Jalen Hurts is preparing to make his first NFL start this weekend, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback had a risky wardrobe selection during one of his video conferences with reporters leading up to the game.

On Thursday, Hurts answered questions from the media while rocking a Houston Astros hat. Hurts was born in Houston, so you can understand why he supports the team. However, some took it to mean he doesn’t quite understand how rabid fans are in Philly just yet.

I’m going to give Jalen Hurts a pass this time when he spoke yesterday with his Astros tire. He doesn’t know Phila and fans yet. This is a no no but cause his concern was getting ready for his first start as #Eagles QB. Houston is home. But never again. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/rf7NAOtw37 — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 10, 2020

“I thought about that one as I arrived to the facility,” Hurts admitted. “I got my Phillies stuff now. I got my Phillies jacket, my Sixers jacket, my hats. I’m a little diverse. I can’t forget where I come from, though.”

Hurts explained that he threw up the “H-Town” hand gesture last Sunday after he threw his first career touchdown pass (video here), which was a nod to his hometown.

Expecting players to drop their allegiance to all of their “own” teams just because they play in a certain city has always been kind of silly. That’s just how it is, though, especially in major markets. We have seen NFL players anger fans for similar reasons in the past.

Of course, Hurts can wear whichever hat he wants if he helps the Eagles turn things around and win the NFC East.