Jalen Hurts throws first career touchdown pass in relief of Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts saw game action for the second consecutive week, and he took advantage of the opportunity.

Hurts replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with his team down 20-3. Hurts’ first possession resulted in a punt, but his second one led to points.

Hurts threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward for his first career touchdown, and it came on a 4th-and-18 play no less.

Jalen Hurts hits Greg Ward for the TD on 4th-and-18. Philly sports radio tomorrow will be something else. pic.twitter.com/T46bFZDxAm — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2020

That made it 23-10. As if that weren’t thrilling enough, the Eagles returned a punt for a touchdown to make it 23-16 and a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.

Hurts gave Philly the spark they were looking for. The change away from Wentz made lots of sense considering the former No. 2 draft pick was 6/15 for only 79 yards prior to his benching.

Wentz may be taking responsibility for his poor play, but he just needs to play better.