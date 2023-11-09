Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb flashed the same hand signal after Cowboys-Eagles game

Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb may be NFC East rivals now, but they do have one tie that binds them: they are both Oklahoma Sooners.

Lamb played for Oklahoma from 2017-2019 before leaving for the NFL, where he became a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for the 2019 season and then became a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 draft.

The two players are now stars for their respective NFL teams, and they are division rivals. But they united over one thing after Sunday’s game between their teams: their hate of Texas.

SportsCenter shared a photo to their X account on Wednesday that showed the players together after Sunday’s game. They both were doing the “Horns Down” symbol with their hand — the symbol that expressed anti-Texas Longhorns sentiment.

CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Hurts hit the horns down after their game 😅 pic.twitter.com/OUtTxIm6Je — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2023

Ah yes, the mutual dislike of Texas is something they will always have. At least they don’t get disciplined in the NFL for doing the Horns Down, unlike in college. Well, at least they don’t get disciplined for doing it after the game.