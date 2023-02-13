Jalen Hurts switched cleats after first quarter of Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a subtle change between quarters of Super Bowl LVII that may or may not have impacted his performance.

Hurts wore Jordan 11 cleats in the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but switched to a pair of Jordan 1s for the second quarter. The change appeared to come as a result of the field conditions.

Jalen Hurts switched cleats in the second quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/ADOlXb4rIG — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) February 13, 2023

FOX’s Terry Bradshaw mentioned at halftime that the playing surface was slick from being painted. FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi said at least six Eagles players had changed their shoes during the first half because they were slipping on the turf.

Hurts had 18 rushing yards in the first quarter and 45 in the second quarter, so it is possible the cleats made a difference. It is a seemingly minor change that may have made an impact.