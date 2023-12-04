Jalen Hurts checked for concussion after big hit against 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion during his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Hurts took a big hit from two Niners defenders late in the third quarter. He was hit in the head and neck area as he went to the ground.
#JalenHurts to locker room after this play https://t.co/MEDStB3t29 pic.twitter.com/KuTz1eEZQH
— David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 3, 2023
Hurts went into the blue medical tent for a few minutes before jogging to the locker room. The Eagles announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.
Fortunately, Hurts cleared concussion protocol. He missed only a handful of plays before being cleared to return to the game.
The Eagles trailed 28-13 at the time Hurts left the game and were down 35-13 when he returned.