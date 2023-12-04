Jalen Hurts checked for concussion after big hit against 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion during his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Hurts took a big hit from two Niners defenders late in the third quarter. He was hit in the head and neck area as he went to the ground.

Hurts went into the blue medical tent for a few minutes before jogging to the locker room. The Eagles announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Fortunately, Hurts cleared concussion protocol. He missed only a handful of plays before being cleared to return to the game.

The Eagles trailed 28-13 at the time Hurts left the game and were down 35-13 when he returned.