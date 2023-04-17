Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to massive contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up their franchise quarterback for years to come.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Monday agreed to a massive contract extension that is worth $255 million over five years, according to multiple reports. The deal includes just shy of $180 million guaranteed, including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Hurts gets $110M fully guaranteed at signing (third-most ever) and $126.5M fully gtd before Year 2 (second-most). He gets a raise this year, including a $23.294M signing bonus, and now is signed through 2028 on a deal that lets Philly keep the team intact. https://t.co/iEkNoiwcsx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

The $110 million fully guaranteed at signing places Hurts behind only Deshaun Watson, who got a fully guaranteed $230 million deal from the Cleveland Browns, and Russell Wilson, who received $124 million guaranteed at signing from the Denver Broncos last offseason.

Hurts’ $51 million average annual salary is the highest in NFL history. The contract also includes a no-trade clause, which is a first in Eagles history.

Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season. He added 760 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground. The former Alabama star then led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where he played extremely well in a shootout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Hurts extension is yet another reminder that Watson’s fully guaranteed contract is a massive outlier. The contract offer that Lamar Jackson admits he received from the Baltimore Ravens is looking better by the day.