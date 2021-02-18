Report: Jalen Hurts not guaranteed Eagles’ starting QB job

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz on Thursday, seemingly opening the door for Jalen Hurts to become the team’s starting quarterback. However, it does not appear to be a guarantee.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Eagles plan to bring in competition for Hurts, and the starting quarterback job will not automatically go to the former Alabama and Oklahoma star. However, it is likely that Hurts will end up starting for Philadelphia once all is said and done.

The Eagles are pretty much obligated to bring in some sort of insurance for Hurts, who is the only quarterback on the team’s roster under contract for 2021. Backup Nate Sudfeld is a free agent, though he would not cost much to bring back if the team wanted to. That said, Sudfeld would be unlikely to provide any real competition to Hurts if that is what the Eagles actually want.

Hurts is absolutely acting like the team’s starting quarterback. He probably will be. This may simply be the Eagles wanting to ensure that he doesn’t get complacent or assume the job will be handed to him.