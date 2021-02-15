Jalen Hurts gives sign that he is Eagles’ starting quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles still have some issues at the quarterback position, but Jalen Hurts is trying to resolve them for the team.

Hurts became the Eagles’ starter late in the season last year after Carson Wentz struggled all season. Hurts gave the Eagles some sparks, though he also had his struggles. Hurts was benched late in Week 17 in controversial fashion but otherwise did OK.

This offseason, Hurts appears to be taking matters into his hands. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported during the week that some young Eagles receivers are planning to work out with Hurts in Texas.

I’m told a group of the Eagles young receivers are planning on working out with Jalen Hurts in Texas sometime in the next month pic.twitter.com/GE3YPtcQjU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 11, 2021

We have not heard any reports about Wentz working out with his receivers, which is typically something a starting quarterback would do. But this isn’t much of a surprise.

Wentz is seeking a trade and has been mentioned in trade talks. Hurts was a second-round pick last year and still fairly new to the team.

This is yet another sign that the Eagles are Hurts’ team, for now.

