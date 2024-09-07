Jalen Hurts had classy move with Jordan Love

After securing a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Friday night, Philadelphia Eagles players headed to the locker room to celebrates. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts stayed behind with something else on his mind. He frantically sought out Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Moments earlier, with just seconds remaining in the game, Love went down with what appeared to be a very serious leg injury. He was eventually helped to the sideline, where he’d remain as the Eagles enjoyed the sweet taste of victory.

Recognizing the potential long-term implication of the injury, Hurts made it his mission to find Love. The two then shared an emotional moment.

Jalen Hurts made sure to find Jordan Love after the game. Respect 💚 #GBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/kTkekdoKnU — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2024

Because of the buzzing Brazil crowd, it was impossible to hear what Hurts said to Love, but it’s safe to assume he encouraged his fellow quarterback and wished him well. It was a great scene after a hard-fought game and an undeniably classy move by Hurts.

Love, who went 17/34 for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception before exiting, was not made available after the game. Doctors on X speculated about the potential injury while Packers head coach Matt LaFleur offered no update.

“I don’t know,” a somber LaFleur said. “I don’t know.”

It was an unfortunate end to an exciting game but that shouldn’t be the lasting memory. Rather, that belong to Hurts and Love for proving once again that the brotherhood is bigger than the game of football itself.