Did Jordan Love suffer an ankle or knee injury? Doctors concerned

There are two things NFL teams and fans hope for each week: to win the game and come out healthy. The Green Bay Packers may be going 0-for-2 on that front.

The Packers lost 34-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles Friday at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil. On top of that, quarterback Jordan Love exited with an injury on the Packers’ final possession.

Love had his left leg twisted while trying to shovel a pass to Josh Jacobs to avoid a sack.

A couple of sports doctors on X speculated that Love may have suffered a high ankle sprain or potential left MCL sprain on the play.

Jordan Love – Concern for Left MCL sprain and/or high ankle sprain.

He’s hobbling on the sideline but didn’t have trainers working on him on the bench. pic.twitter.com/MZ8EdPKhD3 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) September 7, 2024

Jordan love appears to suffer a high ankle sprain on this play. Will get X-rays to rule out fibular fracture. #Packers pic.twitter.com/J2VvBrMUg9 — Eric Friedman, MD (@sportsinjuryMD) September 7, 2024

Love went 17/34 for 260 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in the loss. This was his first game since signing a 4-year, $220 million contract extension with the Packers.

Now the team’s recent addition of Malik Willis holds a lot more significance.