Jordan Love suffers scary injury in closing seconds vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a scary leg injury late in his team’s Friday matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The Packers got the ball down 34-29 with under 30 seconds left in the contest. On the first play of the drive, Love found Jayden Reed for a 33-yard reception to get Green Bay to Philadelphia’s 49. But with Eagles defenders swarming all over Love on the next play, Love wasn’t able to get off a throw. The Packers QB was able to shovel the football to running back Josh Jacobs but got crushed by two Eagles players in the process.

prayers out to Jordan Love 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PuGPiG6q5d — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 7, 2024

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter grabbed at Love’s left leg to prevent the QB from making a play. With Josh Sweat tackling him from the other side, Love got crunched as he fell to the ground.

Love stayed down for several minutes before walking off the field on his own power.

The Packers quarterback was replaced by Malik Willis, who was unable to complete a pass before time expired. The Eagles held on for the five-point win.

Love finished 17/34 for 260 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.